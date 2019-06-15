Late Night Fire Under Investigation in Evansville

Evansville Fire Department is investigating a house fire overnight on the city’s northside.

Crews were called to the 1200 block of North Third Avenue just after 10:30 p.m. after several 911 callers reported a structure fire.

The house had been converted into three apartments.

According to EFD Division Chief Mike Larson nobody was inside at the time of the incident.

Larson said the fire caused “extensive damage” to the upstairs apartment and minor damage to the residence next door.

No injuries were reported. The cause of fire remains under investigation.

