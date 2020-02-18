Last Year for a Girl Scout Cookie Favorite

It’s that time of year again. Girl Scouts will be selling their fan-favorite cookies throughout the Tri-State from now until March 8th.

Girl Scouts of Southwest Indiana CEO Aimee Stachura says you may want to grab a couple extra boxes of their popular Thanks-a-Lots cookies. This will be the last year the group will offer the shortbread and chocolate cookies.

That means next year, the Girl Scouts will be debuting a brand-new flavor.

There are several ways you can get your hands on the classic American treats. You can find the locations and times that Girl Scouts will be selling cookies through their website or the new Cookie Finder app.

You can also contact the council office at 812-421-4970 to order directly from a member.

Stachura stopped by 44News this Morning to talk about the skills Girl Scouts gain through cookie sales and how the money raised impacts local programing.

Check out the full interview below:

