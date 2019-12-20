Last Weekend to Shop Before Holidays Begin

Stores and malls will be packed this weekend, full of last minute shoppers trying to cash in on those deep discounts.

The steals and deals along with warm weather will likely draw record crowds out for last minute shopping.

“Just trying to keep up on everything in the store, it can be pretty hectic,” says Tracy Klemczewski, store owner.

Known as Super Saturday, shoppers will be doing some last minute shopping this weekend before the holidays.

“We still have a few gifts to get so we’ll see what we can get today and what we still might need to get tomorrow,” says Alissa Mwenelupembe, shopper.

According to recent reports, the Saturday before Christmas is expected to ring up record sales even beating Black Friday deals.

“We will have some deals,” says Klemczewski. “I’m not sure exactly. I’ll be posting them tomorrow in the store.”

Super Saturday is expected to bring in nearly 34 billion dollars this year.

Local business owners are anticipating a large turnout this weekend continuing to offer deals and keep their doors open to customers.

“With just everybody trying to get their gifts. I like coming down here. I like supporting local businesses,” says Mwenelupembe.

According to the National Retail Federation, nearly 148 million in-store and online shoppers across the country are expected to shop the sales on Saturday, up from the 134.3 million last year.

Business owners are preparing for the busy day.

“I have been making a lot of orders in the last couple of weeks,” says Klemczewski. “Just reordering every time I see things getting low.”

Store owners recommend checking store hours before heading out the door.

