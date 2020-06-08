Last Day of COVID-19 Testing at Wilson Community Center in Posey County

Monday, June 8, will be the last day for COVID-19 testing at the Wilson Community Center in Posey County’s New Harmony, Indiana, Posey County health officials announced on Sunday.

Posey County residents who still need to get tested at the Wilson Community Center can schedule an appointment either online or by calling 1-888-634-1116.

The testing site at the Wilson Community Center in Posey County is the county’s only testing site as of now, meaning those who need to get a COVID-19 test after Monday will have to travel out of the county to do so.

Those who need to be tested after Monday can find a free, state-sponsored testing site by clicking here. There are currently 211 available testing sites throughout the state of Indiana, according to the state’s health department.

The Posey County Health Department said that if other testing sites become available to Posey County residents or if the Optum testing returns to the county, the health department will make an announcement.

As of Sunday, June 7, there were 16 total positive cases of COVID-19 in Posey County, out of 491 residents who had been tested.

