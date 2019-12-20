Your Last Chance at Holiday Celebrations and Where to NYE

It’s the final weekend before families come to town, and we’re cooking the Christmas feast and wrapping presents — so Saturday is the day to escape the holiday madness.

Doors open at 3 pm, at The Gathering Church, for the Christian hip-hop concert — the Giant Killaz tour featuring Bryann Trejo.

Admission is a suggested donation of ten dollars.

Need that cheesy Christmas fix?





Willard Library is hosting StageTWO’s latest production…

When a department store Santa claims he s the real Kris Kringle, his case gets taken all the way to the Supreme Court and a little girl’s belief makes the difference in the miracle.

With live foley effects and a score of holiday carols, Miracle on 34th Street is a beloved musical that will melt even the most cynical of hearts.

This show is the theatre community’s gift to you — Saturday and Sunday’s performances are free!

Have some really great Christmas jammies?

Get them out of the drawer and head to “The Annex” on Taylor Avenue for the Christmas Pajama Jam!

The fun, food, prizes and networking start at 7 pm.

Dirt Roads and Denim will be at Lyle’s and Someplace Else will be hosting a special Christmas themed drag show!

Now, since I wont be here, let’s talk about New Year’s Eve…

Want to celebrate with champagne, prime rib and “Hoosier Daddy”?

Cambridge Golf Course’s New Year’s Eve celebration is only 30 dollars per person, and includes all kinds of food and fun.

They’ll need to know how many people to feed, so get your reservations in now.

Or you can ring in the new year with Azucar in Owensboro!

They are going Roaring 20’s , so dress up in your best Gatsby style — Beyond Blu will be playing and then a DJ takes over.

All admissions include: party favors, an hors d’oeuvres buffet, and champagne toast at midnight.

General admission is $15.00 per person or save money and get couple tickets for $20.00.

VIP tickets are $75.00 per person, and includes an open bar from 8 until midnight.

Your favorite old school party band is ringing in the new year at Bokeh Lounge with a black tie affair.

The PITS take the stage at 8 pm, New Year’s Eve.

The American Legion in Newburgh is also hosting a Gatsby themed New Year’s Eve party!

I told y’all that was going to be the trend this year.

The party is first come first served, unless you make a reservation for a $50 donation.

They’ll have prime rib on special, prizes for the best ’20’s themed outfit, a half pot and gaming.

The 6th Annual New Year’s party at the Owensboro Convention Center is just $25 for the all night dance party, and Lamasco will have a “naughty new year’s” with several of the area’s hottest DJs.

If I don’t see you out, merry Christmas, happy holidays, and happy New Year!

