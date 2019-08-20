Las Vegas Man Arrested After Trying to Kidnap Kentucky High School Student

A Las Vegas man is behind bars after trying to kidnap a Kentucky high school student.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office says 18-year-old Benjamin Margitza flew from Nevada to Kentucky in order to have sex with a girl he met online years ago.

Deputies say Margitza waited in the parking lot of Conner High School, and when he saw her, he grabbed her arm. She tried to run away from him, but he followed her. Another student stopped Margitza from following her while the girl contacted a school resource officer.

The school resource officer would find Margitza in the back of an Uber vehicle as he was trying to leave campus.

Margitza was arrested Monday and charged with the attempted kidnapping of a minor and criminal trespass.

