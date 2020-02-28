‘Larry the Flag Man’ Honored by Illinois Community

For more than 15 years, “Larry the Flag Man” has been honoring fallen first responders in Little York, Illinois, by planting American flags along funeral routes.

Now that he may be nearing his final days, the community is doing its part to honor him.

Larry had been away in hospice care for nearly a month, but he returned home Wednesday and was greeted by dozens of volunteers from local fire departments, along with the “Patriot Guard Riders,” who together, stepped up to help, lining dozens of flags on the roads leading back to Larry’s home in Little York.

“he has a very broad perspective of who he helps. There is nobody left out. He’s just larry,” said Ron Kunth, a friend of Larry.

Larry’s caretaker says he served in the Marines and was honorably discharged – but he never wanted his own service to be the focus of his mission.

