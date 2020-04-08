Large Hail & Damaging Winds Are Possible Tonight

We have a greater chance of receiving stronger storms this evening into the overnight hours. The latest from Storm Prediction Center still have the entire Tri-State in a “3” out of 5 under the threat index for the potential of strong to severe storms. Although the sun will continue to shine throughout the afternoon and unseasonable temperatures will accompany the bright conditions that will help fuel the severe thunderstorms later today.

The primary threats worth watching with this severe threat will be damaging wind gust 60+ MPH and significant hail >2″ in diameter. Secondary to those, will be the possibility of rotation embedded in some storms that could go tornadic.

Make sure you have a way to receive notifications if watches and warnings are issued for your area. The primary hours we are watching for the potential of seeing development of stronger storms appear to be between the hours of 8 PM – 12 AM.

