Large Fire Erupts at Illinois Recycling Plant

Firefighters in Madison, Illinois battled a large fire that erupted at a recycling plant early Wednesday morning.

Officials say around 2:00 a.m. on Wednesday, fire crews were called to the Interco recycling plant which is located at 10 Fox Industrial Drive in Madison, Illinois.

Over 70 firefighters were on the scene of the fire, and the scale of the fire was large enough to force the evacuation of nearby residents, KTVI-TV reports.

As of now, no injuries have been reported as a result of the fire, and the cause of the fire remains unknown.

