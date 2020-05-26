Large Donation Made to Tri-State Food Bank

A large donation was made to the Tri-State Food Bank to help combat issues the organization has been facing since the start of the pandemic.

LyondellBasell, a large company in Evansville, donated $50,000 to the Food Bank. The donations hope to help ease the strain for people who are struggling to get food.

“The services the Tri-State Food Bank offers is critical. We hope this donation helps them continue their mission during this difficult time when needs are high,” said Mark Wargel, Site Manager for LyondellBasell.

The donation is part of the worldwide company’s $1.3 million global donation to support food banks in 17 different countries where the company has operations.

LyondellBasell creates materials found in health protective produces, such as medical devices, protective equipment, and cleaning products.

Comments

comments