Lane Restrictions on U.S. 431 to Begin Monday

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials say a mobile work zone with intermittent lane restrictions along U.S. 431 in southern Daviess County are set to begin tomorrow.

KYTC says the project will run along U.S. 431 from the Daviess-McLean county line extending northward to the south edge of Owensboro.

Crews are working on upgrading the guardrail and other upgrades on the 10 mile stretch.

Drivers are reminded to stay alert while in the area and officials say the work is expected to be completed by November 1.

