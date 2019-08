A heads up for drivers who plan to use the Twin Bridges between Evansville and Henderson Thursday, August 22nd.

Crews from the Indiana Department of Transportation will be working on both sides of the bridge, starting at 9 a.m.

INDOT will do a walk-through inspection starting on the southbound side, then moving to the northbound side.

Work is expected to be complete by about 2 p.m. Thursday.

