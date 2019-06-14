Lane Restrictions Planned on US 60 in Daviess County

A contractor with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is planning a work zone lane restriction in Daviess County.

Starting Monday, June 17th, the contractor will close one lane along US 60 West of Owensboro. This project is aimed at raising the driving surface along a section of US 60 to make it less likely the roadway will close during river flooding.

Additionally, the contractor is planning a long-term closure of US 60 on Wednesday, June 26th.

There were will be a marked detour via KY 1554, KY 56 and KY 279.

Motorists are advised to use caution when encountering flaggers and work personnel.

