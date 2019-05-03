Lane Restrictions Planned for SR 66 in Spencer County

Lane Restrictions Planned for SR 66 in Spencer County

May 3rd, 2019 Indiana

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Tumblr

The Indiana Department of Transportation announces lane closures for a bridge rehabilitation project on State Road 66 near Rockport.

Starting Thursday, May 16th, contractors will close the eastbound lane of SR 66 to be a bridge deck rehabilitation on the structure spanning Honey Creek.

Lanes will be closed around the clock and traffic will be controlled by a temporary signal.

Weather permitting, the project is scheduled to be complete in mid to late August.

Drivers are advised to use caution around construction personnel.

Comments

comments

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Tumblr

Related Posts

© 2015-2019 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.