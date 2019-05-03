Lane Restrictions Planned for SR 66 in Spencer County

The Indiana Department of Transportation announces lane closures for a bridge rehabilitation project on State Road 66 near Rockport.

Starting Thursday, May 16th, contractors will close the eastbound lane of SR 66 to be a bridge deck rehabilitation on the structure spanning Honey Creek.

Lanes will be closed around the clock and traffic will be controlled by a temporary signal.

Weather permitting, the project is scheduled to be complete in mid to late August.

Drivers are advised to use caution around construction personnel.

