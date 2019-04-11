Lane Restrictions Planned for I-64 Near Poseyville

The Indiana Department of Transportation is restricting lanes on Interstate 64 near Poseyville for bridge work. Starting on Monday, April 22nd, contractors will close the eastbound and westbound right lane on the State Road 165 overpass.

Crews will be working beneath the bridge before performing a pavement overlay on the surface. The east and westbound left lanes will be open with a 12-foot width restriction.

Restrictions will be in place during the day but are expected to be removed in the evening time. However, if needed, motorists could potentially see intermittent work in the evening hours. The project is expected to last until mid-May depending upon weather conditions.

INDOT urges drivers to slow down and stay alert near crews.

