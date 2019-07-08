Lane Restrictions Placed Along Covert Ave. for Sewer Repairs

Road restrictions will be placed along Covert Avenue for a sewer rehabilitation project.

Starting Monday, July 8th, a contractor with Evansville Water and Sewer Utility will begin lining operations near the entrance to McGary Middle School at S. Walnut Lane and progress east toward Green River Road.

During Phase 1 : traffic on Covert Avenue will be restricted to one lane in each direction east of Vann Avenue, from S. Walnut Lane to just east of Burdette Avenue. All side road traffic approaching Covert Avenue through active work zones will be required to turn right-only. The duration of work impacting Phase 1 is anticipated to be four weeks, weather permitting.

: traffic on Covert Avenue will be restricted to one lane in each direction east of Vann Avenue, from S. Walnut Lane to just east of Burdette Avenue. All side road traffic approaching Covert Avenue through active work zones will be required to turn right-only. The duration of work impacting Phase 1 is anticipated to be four weeks, weather permitting. During Phase 2: traffic on Covert Avenue will again be restricted to one lane in each direction from just east of Burdette Avenue to Green River Road. All side road traffic approaching Covert Avenue through active work zones will again be required to turn right-only. The intersection restriction at Green River Road is expected to last up to three (3) days. The duration of work impacting Phase 2 is anticipated to be four (4) weeks, weather permitting, immediately after Phase 1 is completed.

