Lane Restriction Scheduled for the Spottsville Bridge in Henderson County

The Spottsville Bridge in Henderson County, Kentucky, will soon be down to one lane.

On Wednesday, June 17, flaggers will be directing traffic back and forth across the bridge while AT&T crews work on moving a fiber optic line.

Work on the bridge is planned to take place from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

[See More: Kentucky News]

Drivers should plan for delays caused by the lane restriction. Motorists are also encouraged to reduce their speed and pay attention to flaggers while traveling through the worksite.

Download the 44News Mobile App for the latest breaking news and weather alerts

Comments

comments