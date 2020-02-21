Lane Closures on State Road 66 to Resume in March

The Indiana Department of Transportation announced Friday lane closures will resume on State Road 66 (Lloyd Expressway) next month.

Starting Monday, March 2, INDOT contractors will resume pavement patching concrete joint repair project that began last spring.

One lane of the Lloyd Expressway will be closed intermittently during the daytime hours between U.S. 41 and Fielding Road. Work on this project will take place primarily at night.

Lane closures will be intermittent depending upon the work schedule of the contractor and the locations identified for repairs. Two lanes will be open in either direction during daylight hours.

The project is expected to be completed by the end of June, weather permitting.

INDOT urges drivers to slow down and stay alert near crew members.

