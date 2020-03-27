Lane Closures Planned on U.S. 41 Over the Lloyd Expressway in April for Bridge Repairs

The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) on Friday announced April plans of lane closures on U.S. 41 over the Lloyd Expressway in Evansville.

According to INDOT, on or around Friday, April 3, contractors will close one lane of U.S. 41 from Morgan Ave to Lincoln Ave to perform joint repairs on the bridge spanning the Lloyd Expressway.

INDOT says the north and southbound passing lanes will be closed in each direction during this time for repairs.

Once repairs are completed in the passing lanes, workers will move the closures to the driving lanes. Stop signs will be placed at the top of the ramp to ensure driver safety during the project.

Work is expected to last throughout the weekend, and reopen for normal traffic by the following Monday morning. INDOT urges drivers to slow down and stay alert near crews.

