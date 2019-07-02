Lane Closures Announced for Covert Avenue

Evansville Water and Sewer Utility have announced that there will be lane closures along Covert Avenue for sewer work.

Starting around July 8th, Covert Ave. will be restricted to one lane east of Vann Avenue, from South Walnut Lane to just east of Burdette Avenue. The restriction will allow Granite Inliner to begin lining operations in front of McGary Middle School. Work is expected to last around four weeks. All side roads approaching the work zones will be right-only turns.

Following that work, the second phase will begin, which will restrict Covert Ave from east of Burdette Ave to Green River Road. This will include a three day intersection restriction at Covert and Green River Road. This work will also take up to four weeks following the first phase completion.

