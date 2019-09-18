Lane Closure for Rail Work on US 41 Next Week

Two lanes of U.S. 41 in Evansville will close next week for work on rail crossing signals.

Indiana Department of Transportation has announced that the two inside passing lanes on Northbound and Southbound US 41, just north of Yorkel Road, will close around September 21. This will allow for railroad crews to replace the crossing signals at the crossing near the former Whirlpool facility.

The road will be down to one lane during the work, which is scheduled to wrap up by the evening of Sept. 22nd. The restrictions will be in place around the clock during that weekend.

Comments

comments