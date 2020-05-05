Some Landlords Using Loopholes to Bypass Indiana Eviction Pause

Evictions were set to resume in Indiana on May 5th. But this week, Gov. Eric Holcomb extended the moratorium on foreclosures and evictions until the state of emergency is lifted. Right now, that’s estimated to be June 4th.

But the current Executive Order is still creating some confusion and causing some local landlords to skirt the rules and find other ways to get tenants who are behind on rent to get out.

Vanderburgh County Legal Aid Society Attorney Garvin Senn says landlords are learning new tricks. He says at least three renters have contacted him in recent weeks to say their landlord had the water shut off to encourage those tenants to move out.

Princeton University has been tracking the eviction situation across the country, creating a scorecard for each state.

