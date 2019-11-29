LaGrange Father Facing Murder Charge After Fatally Shooting His Own Son

A domestic altercation between a father and son ends in a fatal shooting.

The shooting happened on Walnut Hill Road in LaGrange, Kentucky just before 7 p.m. Wednesday.

According to reports, 71-year-old Joseph O’Daniel shot and killed his son 42-year-old Will O’Daniel during a domestic altercation.

Police say Joseph O’Daniel is facing a murder charge and is being held at the Oldham County Detention Center.

Few details are being released at this time, stay with 44News for updates.

