Lafayette Authorities Searching for Bearded Bank Robber

A bank robber is on the loose after robbing a Greater Lafayette bank in Lafayette, Indiana. The robbery happened Tuesday around 2 p.m. at the Center Bank off of Sagamore Parkway.

Police say a bearded man came into the bank, demanded money and got away with an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspect is described as a male with a slender build. Police say he was wearing a fake beard, a gray sock hat, gray sweatshirt, and light-colored jeans.

This is the sixth time someone with a similar description has robbed a bank in the area this year.

Officers searched the immediate area but did not locate the suspect.

It is unknown if the bank robberies in the area are connected.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the West Lafayette Police Department at 765 775-5200 or the WeTip hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME

