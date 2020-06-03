Lack of Social Distancing Prompts More COVID-19 Testing in Gibson County
Concerns over a lack of social distancing in Gibson County have county health officials urging the public to seek out COVID-19 testing.
Appointments for testing can be made at the Gibson County Fairgrounds in addition to the Gibson General Hospital.
- Gibson County Fairgrounds
- Address: 709 N Embree St, Princeton, Indiana
- Hours: Mon-Fri 8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
- Call: 888-634-1166
- Web: Click Here
- Gibson General Hospital
- Address: 1808 Sherman Dr, Princeton, Indiana
- Call: 812-485-3873
- Call to make an appointment. Don’t go without calling first.
Health officials in the county are concerned about a possible surge in new cases after people ignored social distancing guidelines over the Memorial Day holiday.
The Gibson County Health Department also warned of a possible surge in cases due to several highschool graduation parties held toward the end of May.
Anyone who attended one of those graduation parties has been urged by the health department to get tested for coronavirus and to monitor themselves for symptoms of the virus.
As of Tuesday, June 2, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 17 total positive cases of COVID-19 in Gibson County out of 579 total residents tested.
A multitude of free, state-sponsored COVID-19 testing sites are also available across Indiana – Click here to find a location near you.
