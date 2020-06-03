Lack of Social Distancing Prompts More COVID-19 Testing in Gibson County

Concerns over a lack of social distancing in Gibson County have county health officials urging the public to seek out COVID-19 testing.

Appointments for testing can be made at the Gibson County Fairgrounds in addition to the Gibson General Hospital.

Gibson County Fairgrounds Address: 709 N Embree St, Princeton, Indiana Hours: Mon-Fri 8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. Call: 888-634-1166 Web: Click Here

Gibson General Hospital Address: 1808 Sherman Dr, Princeton, Indiana Call: 812-485-3873 Call to make an appointment. Don’t go without calling first.



Health officials in the county are concerned about a possible surge in new cases after people ignored social distancing guidelines over the Memorial Day holiday.

The Gibson County Health Department also warned of a possible surge in cases due to several highschool graduation parties held toward the end of May.

Anyone who attended one of those graduation parties has been urged by the health department to get tested for coronavirus and to monitor themselves for symptoms of the virus.

As of Tuesday, June 2, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 17 total positive cases of COVID-19 in Gibson County out of 579 total residents tested.

A multitude of free, state-sponsored COVID-19 testing sites are also available across Indiana – Click here to find a location near you.

Related Articles:

Comments

comments