How the Lack of Snow Can Affect Local Businesses

When winter weather strikes, our families want to stay safe, and when the snow falls, we expect backroads and interstates to be plowed clear of snow, ice, and debris.

But, what happens to those local contractors who might depend on snow removal during the winter months, when there is no snow to be removed?

When the snow doesn’t fall, the salt builds up, affecting local contractors who operate snowplows. Those plows remain parked over the winter months, greatly affecting the income of some contractors.

“When it starts to snow, we are out, at least putting material down,” said James Daily, who has owned and operated Daily Lawn & Landscape for the last 20 years.

Daily says the winter months are the toughest to keep the lights on while looking for work across the tri-state.

According to Daily, if you depend on snow to make a living in the Ohio Valley, you may need two or three side jobs to make ends meet.

“Fortunately for this area, we don’t count on snow. We always pad the bank account throughout the summer months to take care of the slow months, because typically around here we might get three events a year,” Daily explained.

Compared to the likes of Buffalo, New York, which saw over 125 inches of snow in 2019, Daily says snowfall in the Tri-State is “a breeze,” as only around 12 inches of snow is expected over the course of a typical winter.

“Personally, I like the one to two-inch snowfalls. The big snows are fun with the kids and all, but for me, from a business standpoint, one inch is ideal, two inches is easy,” Daily said.

Considering these contractors could go weeks or even months without an income, providing customer service is a top priority – as is their next big job.

