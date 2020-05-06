Lack of Rental Assistance Weighs Heavy on Tri-State Tenants

The offices of many local rental assistance programs are closed during the coronavirus pandemic.

One rental assistance office said phones are ringing off the hook with people begging for help.

The lack of assistance is weighing heavily on those struggling to get by.

“The rental assistance places are closed right now, so people are unable to get the assistance they need,” said one Tri-State woman. “I’ve had friends and family directly affected by this eviction process. I’m scared to death for them.”

Experts say the recent distribution of stimulus checks helped keep some renters in their homes, but fear Tri-State residents are running out of money once again.

