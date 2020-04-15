Labor Department Awards More Than $131M to Dislocated Worker Grants

On Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Labor announced the availability of over $100 million for Dislocated Worker Grants to help address the workforce-related impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services declared the coronavirus a nationwide public health emergency, which enables the Secretary of Labor to award Disaster Recovery DWGs.

These awards are funded under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which provided $345 million for DWGs to prevent, prepare for and respond to coronavirus.

Those eligible for DWGs are states, outlying areas, and Indian Tribal Governments. DWGs may provide eligible participants disaster-relief employment to address the coronavirus’ impacts within their communities, as well as employment and training activities.

People can also apply for Employment Recovery DWGs to provide reemployment services to eligible individuals affected by mass layoffs, such as those resulting from the coronavirus pandemic.

For more information on how to apply for a grant, click here

Related content:

Comments

comments