Label Says Taylor Swift Can Perform Old Songs at AMAs

Taylor Swift will be able to perform her old songs at the American Music Awards though “Black Space” will not be a part of the show.

Big Machine Label Group and Dick Clark Productions say they’ve reached an agreement that allows Swift’s performances to be streamed and rebroadcasted. They have not reached a deal regarding the specific 2019 performance.

This comes days after the pop star tweeted that Scooter Braun and Big Machine Records were preventing her from performing her older hits at the music event this Sunday.

Swift is set to receive the Artist of the Decade Award at the AMAs on Sunday.

Related content:

Comments

comments