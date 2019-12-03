Kentucky
KYTC: Wathen Lane Bridge Replacement Project Continues
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and the City of Henderson have extended the temporary closure in the 6900 block of Wathen Lane.
KYTC and the City have removed the existing bridge and have replaced it with a box culvert system.
Construction work has been extended for an additional two weeks, so the road closure will continue to December 18. The extension is based on conflicts with existing utilities. Officials say a detour is marked.