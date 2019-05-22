KYTC Seeks Public Input on Proposed Highway Project

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is seeking public input on proposed Disadvantaged Business Enterprise goals to ensure certified businesses can compete fairly for federally-funded transportation projects.
The Cabinet’s Office for Civil Rights and Small Business Development is developing an annual DBE participation goal, in collaboration with the Federal Highway Administration. Once approved, the goal will be in effect for three years beginning Oct. 1, 2020.
The OCRSBD will host forums during June in several of the cabinet’s 12 highway districts to explain the proposed goals and how they were established.
Meetings will be held in KYTC Department of Highways District offices (excluding Covington) on the following dates:
Thursday, June 6th
- District 1 Office, 10 a.m. 5501 Kentucky Dam Rd Paducah, Ky 42003
- District 2 Office, 1:30 p.m. 1840 North Main Street Madisonville, Ky 42431
Friday, June 7th
- District 4 Office, 11 a.m. 634 East Dixie in Elizabethtown, Ky 42701
- District 3 Office, 1 p.m. 900 Morgantown Road, Bowling Green, Ky 42102
Tuesday, June 11th
- District 7 Office, 11 a.m. 763 West New Circle Road, Lexington, Ky 40511
- District 9 Office, 2 p.m. 822 Elizaville Ave., Flemingsburg, Ky 41041
Wednesday, June 12th
- Fifth Center Building, 2:30 p.m. 525 W. Fifth St., Suite 214, Covington Ky 41011
Thursday, June 13th
- District 8 Office, 10:30 a.m. 1660 South U.S. 27, Somerset, Ky 42502
Friday, June 14th
- District 12 Office, 1:30 p.m. 109 Loraine St., Pikeville, Ky 41501
Thursday, June 20th
- District 5 Office, 1:30 p.m. 8310 Westport Road, Louisville, Ky 40242