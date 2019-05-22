KYTC Seeks Public Input on Proposed Highway Project

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is seeking public input on proposed Disadvantaged Business Enterprise goals to ensure certified businesses can compete fairly for federally-funded transportation projects.

The Cabinet’s Office for Civil Rights and Small Business Development is developing an annual DBE participation goal, in collaboration with the Federal Highway Administration. Once approved, the goal will be in effect for three years beginning Oct. 1, 2020.

The OCRSBD will host forums during June in several of the cabinet’s 12 highway districts to explain the proposed goals and how they were established.

Meetings will be held in KYTC Department of Highways District offices (excluding Covington) on the following dates:

Thursday, June 6th

District 1 Office, 10 a.m. 5501 Kentucky Dam Rd Paducah, Ky 42003

District 2 Office, 1:30 p.m. 1840 North Main Street Madisonville, Ky 42431

Friday, June 7th

District 4 Office, 11 a.m. 634 East Dixie in Elizabethtown, Ky 42701

District 3 Office, 1 p.m. 900 Morgantown Road, Bowling Green, Ky 42102

Tuesday, June 11th

District 7 Office, 11 a.m. 763 West New Circle Road, Lexington, Ky 40511

District 9 Office, 2 p.m. 822 Elizaville Ave., Flemingsburg, Ky 41041

Wednesday, June 12th

Fifth Center Building, 2:30 p.m. 525 W. Fifth St., Suite 214, Covington Ky 41011

Thursday, June 13th

District 8 Office, 10:30 a.m. 1660 South U.S. 27, Somerset, Ky 42502

Friday, June 14th

District 12 Office, 1:30 p.m. 109 Loraine St., Pikeville, Ky 41501

Thursday, June 20th

District 5 Office, 1:30 p.m. 8310 Westport Road, Louisville, Ky 40242

