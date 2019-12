The following roads are closed due to high water. Motorists are strongly encouraged to turn around and seek alternate routes when they encounter a road that has been barricaded.

Daviess County: KY 298 between mile markers 2 – 3 (between U.S. 231 and U.S. 431) is CLOSED.

Ohio County: KY 919 between mile markers 3 – 4 is CLOSED.

Hopkins County: KY 138 in Slaughters at the Hopkins County line is CLOSED.



