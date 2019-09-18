KYTC Reveals Rejected License Plate Requests
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet in Frankfort revealed 714 rejected license plate requests between July 2018 and July 2019.
The plates include more than 25 God references, around 20 Trump/MAGA requests, more than a dozen “H8” related requests and more than 150 vulgar requests.
According to the DMV, a personalized license plate request is submitted to a county clerk’s office, which then turns it over to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet for a ruling.
Kentucky law states a plate can not contain a combination of more than six letters, including spaces. According to KRS 186.174 and KRS 186.164, the requests cannot discriminate against race, color, religion, sex or national origin. The rules also specify that a license plate cannot reflect a political party, promote a specific political belief, faith, religion or antireligion. Finally, personalized plates cannot contain the name of a special product or brand name.
Below is a list of the more appropriate license plate rejections in Kentucky:
- TRUMP
- TRUMP1
- TRUMP2
- USMAGA
- CAT GOD
- FARTS
- PPL H8R
- VULGUR
- UDRTY
- KARMA
- JM BEAM
- GO AWAY
- LOL
- REBRN
- LFSVR
- USELES
- SATAN-1
- REDEYE
- #NAME?
- YAHOO
- DOODY
- KY CBD
- UNSTBL
- MS SUKS
- GAWD
- YEEZUS
- FORK
- THG LFE
- ANRKY
- BOOZY
- GDS GFT
- DIVA6
- SINN3R
- SONIC
- WIG SHP
- DEADHD
- LOWLFE
- UBKIND
- VYAGRA
- BOOTY
- HI COP
- XXX
- MLADY
- DRUGS
- HAZMAT
- O-LORD
- GO2 GOD
- TY LORD
- 45CAL
- -WET-
- I B LIT
- 2JAIL
- QUEN B
- MEAN
- TIPSY
- NASTI
- GOP
- PRLIFE
- H8 YOU
- BYE BOY
- CRAPAW
- DIPSTK
- SRL KLR
- WHT TSH
- DORITO
- OKBYE
- ITS L1T
- ALE8
- DRBYTX
- S-PHORA
- BE KETO
- OMNI
- KISS IT
- H8U2
- OMG IDC
- 2BAD4U