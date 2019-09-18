KYTC Reveals Rejected License Plate Requests

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet in Frankfort revealed 714 rejected license plate requests between July 2018 and July 2019.

The plates include more than 25 God references, around 20 Trump/MAGA requests, more than a dozen “H8” related requests and more than 150 vulgar requests.

According to the DMV, a personalized license plate request is submitted to a county clerk’s office, which then turns it over to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet for a ruling.

Kentucky law states a plate can not contain a combination of more than six letters, including spaces. According to KRS 186.174 and KRS 186.164, the requests cannot discriminate against race, color, religion, sex or national origin. The rules also specify that a license plate cannot reflect a political party, promote a specific political belief, faith, religion or antireligion. Finally, personalized plates cannot contain the name of a special product or brand name.

Below is a list of the more appropriate license plate rejections in Kentucky:

TRUMP

TRUMP1

TRUMP2

USMAGA

CAT GOD

FARTS

PPL H8R

VULGUR

UDRTY

KARMA

JM BEAM

GO AWAY

LOL

REBRN

LFSVR

USELES

SATAN-1

REDEYE

#NAME?

YAHOO

DOODY

KY CBD

UNSTBL

MS SUKS

GAWD

YEEZUS

FORK

THG LFE

ANRKY

BOOZY

GDS GFT

DIVA6

SINN3R

SONIC

WIG SHP

DEADHD

LOWLFE

UBKIND

VYAGRA

BOOTY

HI COP

XXX

MLADY

DRUGS

HAZMAT

O-LORD

GO2 GOD

TY LORD

45CAL

-WET-

I B LIT

2JAIL

QUEN B

MEAN

TIPSY

NASTI

GOP

PRLIFE

H8 YOU

BYE BOY

CRAPAW

DIPSTK

SRL KLR

WHT TSH

DORITO

OKBYE

ITS L1T

ALE8

DRBYTX

S-PHORA

BE KETO

OMNI

KISS IT

H8U2

OMG IDC

2BAD4U

Comments

comments