KYTC Releases Water Over Road Report for District 2

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet following KY Highway Water Over Road Report for District 2:

Daviess County

  • KY 298 is closed at the 2 to 3mm – signs posted This section of Ky 298 runs between US 231 and US 431

Henderson County

  • KY 3522/Ellis Park Connector under Twin Bridges Closed- signs posted
  • KY 136 is Closed at the 0 to 6mm- signs posted
  • KY 1574/White Rock Road-Mill Pond Road is closed- signs posted

Union County

  • KY 1637 is closed at the 0.0 to 2.9mm- signs posted
  • KY 1452 is closed at the 0 to 1.9mm- signs posted
  • KY 667 is closed at the 0 to 16.5mm- signs posted
  • KY 130 is closed at the 15 to 16mm- signs posted

 

