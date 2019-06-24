KYTC Releases Water Over Road Report for District 2

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet following KY Highway Water Over Road Report for District 2:

Daviess County

KY 298 is closed at the 2 to 3mm – signs posted This section of Ky 298 runs between US 231 and US 431

Henderson County

KY 3522/Ellis Park Connector under Twin Bridges Closed- signs posted

KY 136 is Closed at the 0 to 6mm- signs posted

KY 1574/White Rock Road-Mill Pond Road is closed- signs posted

Union County

KY 1637 is closed at the 0.0 to 2.9mm- signs posted

KY 1452 is closed at the 0 to 1.9mm- signs posted

KY 667 is closed at the 0 to 16.5mm- signs posted

KY 130 is closed at the 15 to 16mm- signs posted

