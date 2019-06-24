Kentucky
KYTC Releases Water Over Road Report for District 2
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet following KY Highway Water Over Road Report for District 2:
Daviess County
- KY 298 is closed at the 2 to 3mm – signs posted This section of Ky 298 runs between US 231 and US 431
Henderson County
- KY 3522/Ellis Park Connector under Twin Bridges Closed- signs posted
- KY 136 is Closed at the 0 to 6mm- signs posted
- KY 1574/White Rock Road-Mill Pond Road is closed- signs posted
Union County
- KY 1637 is closed at the 0.0 to 2.9mm- signs posted
- KY 1452 is closed at the 0 to 1.9mm- signs posted
- KY 667 is closed at the 0 to 16.5mm- signs posted
- KY 130 is closed at the 15 to 16mm- signs posted
