KYTC Plans Rehabilitation Work for Two Bridges in Ohio County

Starting Monday, May 5, motorists traveling on the WKY Parkway can expect lane closures with width restrictions in both directions. The lane closures for both bridges will be in place from May 5 until Saturday, June 6. Weather conditions may extend the completion date.

The bridge located at mile marker 76.74 -76.75 (I-165) will have a 12’ lane restriction.

The bridge located at mile marker 85.76 -85.78 (KY 2713/Arnold-Butler Road) will have a 11’ lane restriction.

Motorists are advised to reduce their speed to 55 MPH while traveling through these work zones

Comments

comments