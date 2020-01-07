KYTC Offers Scholarships for Civil Engineering Students

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will award up to 30 new scholarships for the 2020-21 school year to future and current college students pursuing civil engineering and engineering technology degrees.

Below are the available scholarships:

The Civil Engineering Scholarship is for students focusing on a four-year degree in engineering who attend the University of Kentucky, University of Louisville, Western Kentucky University, or Kentucky State University. It is awarded to 10-20 new students and can be worth up to $51,000 (ranging from $6,200 to $6,600 per semester).

The Civil Engineering Technology Scholarship was established in 2009 and partners with the Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS). Each scholarship student will receive $3,000 per semester to complete an Associate's Degree in Civil Engineering Technology from either of the KCTCS campuses in Lexington or Prestonsburg. The Cabinet will award up to 10 scholarships to students to attend either campus.

The application deadline for scholarship consideration is February 1.

Click here for more information about these scholarships and other educational opportunities.

