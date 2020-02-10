Kentucky

KYTC: Kentucky Highway Fatalities Increased in 2019

It was a deadly year on Kentucky’s highways last year.  According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s Office of Highway Safety, there were 734 fatalities in 2019, an increase from 724 in 2018.

“A single death is one too many,” said KYTC Secretary Jim Gray. “And our 2020 Recommended Highway Plan is our commitment to improving highway safety. Through this plan Governor Beshear calls for a historic $100 million investment in the Highway Safety Improvement Program and an aggressive move to install more than 100 miles of life-saving guardrail across the Commonwealth.”

The fatality figures will remain preliminary until all highway crash data is collected. A final report will be released in April.

So far in 2020, preliminary numbers indicate there have been 56 roadway fatalitiesdown 17 compared to the same time last year. 

Kentucky’s history of highway fatalities:

  • 2000    823
  • 2001    843
  • 2002    915
  • 2003    931
  • 2004    964
  • 2005    985
  • 2006    913
  • 2007    864
  • 2008    826
  • 2009    791
  • 2010    760
  • 2011    721
  • 2012    746
  • 2013    638
  • 2014    672
  • 2015    761
  • 2016    834
  • 2017    782
  • 2018    724
  • 2019    734 (preliminary)

