KYTC: Kentucky Highway Fatalities Increased in 2019

It was a deadly year on Kentucky’s highways last year. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s Office of Highway Safety, there were 734 fatalities in 2019, an increase from 724 in 2018.

“A single death is one too many,” said KYTC Secretary Jim Gray. “And our 2020 Recommended Highway Plan is our commitment to improving highway safety. Through this plan Governor Beshear calls for a historic $100 million investment in the Highway Safety Improvement Program and an aggressive move to install more than 100 miles of life-saving guardrail across the Commonwealth.”

The fatality figures will remain preliminary until all highway crash data is collected. A final report will be released in April.

So far in 2020, preliminary numbers indicate there have been 56 roadway fatalities, down 17 compared to the same time last year.

Kentucky’s history of highway fatalities:

2000 823

823 2001 843

843 2002 915

915 2003 931

931 2004 964

964 2005 985

985 2006 913

913 2007 864

864 2008 826

826 2009 791

791 2010 760

760 2011 721

721 2012 746

746 2013 638

638 2014 672

672 2015 761

761 2016 834

834 2017 782

782 2018 724

724 2019 734 (preliminary)

