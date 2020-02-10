KYTC: Kentucky Highway Fatalities Increased in 2019
It was a deadly year on Kentucky’s highways last year. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s Office of Highway Safety, there were 734 fatalities in 2019, an increase from 724 in 2018.
“A single death is one too many,” said KYTC Secretary Jim Gray. “And our 2020 Recommended Highway Plan is our commitment to improving highway safety. Through this plan Governor Beshear calls for a historic $100 million investment in the Highway Safety Improvement Program and an aggressive move to install more than 100 miles of life-saving guardrail across the Commonwealth.”
The fatality figures will remain preliminary until all highway crash data is collected. A final report will be released in April.
So far in 2020, preliminary numbers indicate there have been 56 roadway fatalities, down 17 compared to the same time last year.
Kentucky’s history of highway fatalities:
- 2000 823
- 2001 843
- 2002 915
- 2003 931
- 2004 964
- 2005 985
- 2006 913
- 2007 864
- 2008 826
- 2009 791
- 2010 760
- 2011 721
- 2012 746
- 2013 638
- 2014 672
- 2015 761
- 2016 834
- 2017 782
- 2018 724
- 2019 734 (preliminary)