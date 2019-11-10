KYTC Issues Winter Weather Driving Tips

Officials from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet issued several tips for driving in inclement weather expected Monday afternoon.

KYTC encourages motorists to prepare for winter and remain safe by following these tips:

– Pay attention to weather advisories. Weather will impact your commute on some level.

– Travel only as necessary during major snow events. It’s better to be stuck at home than to be stuck on the road.

– Maintain a safe distance from snowplows and other heavy highway equipment.

– Do not pass snowplows on the shoulder.

– Allow time for a slower commute.

– Winterize vehicles.

– Stock vehicles with blankets, flash light and an emergency supply kit.

– Know before you go. Visit goky.ky.gov and download the free Waze app to check traffic conditions before you travel.

– Eliminate distractions (e.g. using phone and eating) while driving.

– Cooperate with the expectations of the Quick Clearance law, which requires drivers to move vehicles to the shoulder in the event of a non-injury crash.

When snowstorms hit, crews in affected counties are assigned 12-hour shifts to plow and treat state roadways on a priority basis – part of the Cabinet’s mission to keep traffic moving in a safe manner with an emphasis on maintaining mobility along critical corridors.

Priority A routes include critical state routes and those most heavily traveled such as interstates or roads to hospitals, which receive the highest priority for snow-clearing efforts. Priority B and C routes include other important, but lesser-traveled state routes.

The Cabinet’s snow and ice information website, SnowKY.ky.gov, provides details and maps of those priority routes, as well as helpful winter driving tips, fact sheets and videos on salt application and snow removal.

In addition, the public can monitor Transportation Cabinet winter operations in real time on the state’s interactive traffic system – GoKY.ky.gov – to find out what’s happening on state routes in their local counties.

