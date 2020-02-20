KYTC: Insignificant Findings After Inspection of Twin Bridges

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the integrity of the U.S. 41 Twin Bridges is still intact after an accident Tuesday night.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard Louisville Operations Center, the Motor Vessel Washington was pushing 10 empty barges downstream on the Ohio River Tuesday night. Around 7 p.m., the tow brushed up against the middle pier of the Twin Bridges between Henderson and Evansville.

The pilot reported the incident to the Coast Guard, indicating there was no damage to the barges or towboat and only a scrape on the pier.

As a precaution, KYTC bridge inspectors have checked the bridge Thursday and located a spall less than ½ inch deep on the end pier. No reinforced steel was exposed and the integrity of the bridge is still intact.

