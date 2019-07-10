KYTC Grants $1.3 Million in Railroad Improvements

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Secretary Greg Thomas has approved the issuance of nearly $1.3 million in grants to improve multimodal freight transportation through the Kentucky Rail Crossing Improvement Program.

Jointly administered by the Division of Planning and Division of Right of Way and Utilities, the Cabinet will fund half of $2.5 million dollars in project costs to maintain and improve at-grade rail crossings in Kentucky.

Awards were issued to Paducah and Louisville Railroad (PAL), RJ Corman Railroad Group (RJC), Fredonia Valley Railroad, and Louisville Metro Government.

The grants will fund 20 safety improvement projects, including the reconstruction of 16 crossings, three signal upgrades, and one crossing replacement.

For a list of railroad crossing projects, click here.

Comments

comments