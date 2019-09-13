KYTC Expedites Daviess County Bridge Repairs

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced Friday it had expedited a project to make emergency repairs to a bridge on KY 81 in Daviess County.

Last month, the bridge was closed due to damage caused by a truck hauling scrap metal that struck overhead support beams on the bridge structure.

KYTC said a statement the project will include the straightening and repair of steel beams and braces, and replacement of lattice bars and rivets to ensure the safety of the structure.

The Cabinet expects to award a contract by early October, and plans for the work to be completed by late November.

The 246-foot bridge was built in 1934 using a Pratt steel truss design. More than 5,000 vehicles use the bridge to cross Panther Creek in an average day.

KY 81 continues to be closed at mile point 6.523 near the Friendly Village community in southern Daviess County with traffic routed along a marked detour.

Comments

comments