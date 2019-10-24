KYTC: Emergency Railroad Crossing Work to Close Road in Owensboro

CSX Railroad is planning a daytime closure along the northbound one-way section of KY 2155/Breckenridge Street in Owensboro on Friday, October 25th.

The northbound one-way section of KY 2155/Breckenridge Street will be closed at mile point 2.685 to allow emergency rail repairs immediately at the intersection with East 9th Street.

This daytime closure is in the 800 block of Breckenridge Street immediately north of the East 9th Street intersection.

The railroad expects to close KY 2155/Breckenridge at the site starting at approximately 7 a.m., central time, on Friday. The roadway is expected to reopen to traffic around 2 p.m., on Friday.

The City of Owensboro is assisting with a detour.

Comments

comments