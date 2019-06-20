KYTC Contractor to Conduct Detailed Inspection of Spottsville Bridge

A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will be conducting a detailed inspection of the U.S. 60 Green River Bridge beginning this week.

Brief lane restrictions will be in place on Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. to allow climbers access the bridge structure to outline bridge maintenance items.

Most of the inspection work will be along the bridge truss below the deck and out of view of passing traffic.

The US 60 Green River Bridge is located at US 60 mile point 19.388 in Henderson County.

Also known as the Spottsville Bridge, the 797-foot long structure was built as a toll bridge and opened to traffic in 1931.

Approximately 3,000 vehicles cross the bridge in an average day.

