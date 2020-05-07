KYTC Awarded Nearly $22.9 Million in CARES Funding

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet was awarded nearly $22.9 million for public transit agencies impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Thursday.

The funding, part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, is from the Federal Transit Administration. KYTC will distribute it in grants to 17 public transit agencies across Kentucky.

The newly announced grant is for $22,894,101. The funding will sustain the transit agencies by covering some operational expenses, including administrative leave for employees forced to self-isolate because of exposure to people infected with COVID-19.

Other eligible expenses include purchases of fuel and procurement of personal protective equipment such as masks, gloves, disinfectant wipes, disinfection services, and protective barriers between drivers and passengers.

For a list of the transit agencies, potential awards, and areas of service is available, click here.

More information about Gov. Beshear’s actions and Kentucky’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic can be found at the main Kentucky COVID-19 webpage.

The CARES Act was enacted by the U.S. Congress to stimulate the economy while much of the nation’s workforce stay healthy at home.

