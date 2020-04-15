KYTC Announces Spottsville Bridge Closure

Starting April 17, a contractor with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will be closing KY 2243 to construct the waterline relocation as part of the Spottsville Bridge Project.

The bridge will be open on April 18 and April 19.

A second closure will begin on Monday, April 20 at 8 a.m. and remain in place for two weeks while the majority of this work is completed. The closure is scheduled to reopen at 8 a.m. on Monday, May 4.

Access will be provided to local properties within the closure limits.

KYTC says there will not be a marked detour.

