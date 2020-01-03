Kyndle Splits Into Two New Organizations

As announced in September 2019, Kyndle has officially split into two separate organizations. The new organizations were renamed to Henderson Chamber of Commerce and Henderson Economic Development.

New physical locations for both organizations, new websites, social media pages, and email addresses are underway.

For the Chamber side, it will continue to serve the business community in Henderson through network opportunities, advocacy, and economic sustainability efforts. It will also continue to develop a sustainable structure of membership benefits, to demonstrate business support and to enhance our business community.

For the Economic Development organization, although economic development will be more specifically aligned with Henderson-Henderson County, the emphasis & importance for regional economic development – working with the immediate surrounding counties & neighbors in all directions will continue.

Economic Development will continue to support existing industries, implement and expand workforce development strategies in our Henderson region, and communicate opportunities available for interested industry outside our region and state. Economic Development’s strong working relationships with local, regional, & state economic development officials will continue.

Comments

comments