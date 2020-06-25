KY Woman Says Battling COVID-19 for 119 Days Is “No Joke” as She Searches for Answers

Most people who catch the new coronavirus don’t experience severe symptoms and some never have symptoms at all. COVID-19 saves its worst for a relative few.

Researchers from Johns Hopkins Hospital says COVID-19 affects different organ systems, citing patients can die from blood clots, lung, kidney and liver failure, even sudden onset neurological changes

“What i’ve learned over the last few months was I thought I was getting better” says COVID-19 patient Liza Lozano.

As the economy re-opens the coronavirus is affecting a large group of people who say they never recovered from COVID-19

“I’m on 119 day of this, I cant breathe I am having shortness of breathe, my heart is racing just sitting still” Lozano adds.

With more than 2 million confirmed Coronavirus cases, some patients recover in days or weeks.

At least 120,000 have died nationwide.

“Just want to get the word out that this is not just ending in two weeks like we’ve been told” said Lozano an advacote for COVID-19 patients.

According to medical experts eventually the the virus isn’t traceable in the body.

“It’s very sad because we cant find help, no body knows what to do with us, we are like the forgotten ones” says the Kentucky woman.

Lozano fears her life will never get back to normal after getting sick, the long time Kentucky barber says she thinks her damage is permanent. Some scientists say our organs may never fully heal, while others argue we need more time for research.

“They speak of the people that have passed, God bless their souls and God bless their families, they are speaking of the people that are recovered, we aren’t recovered, we just aren’t in the hospital and we haven’t passed away” says Lozano.

Right now – its unclear when a vaccine will be available, researchers in the United Kingdom are now doing human trials and could have a version of the vaccine available by October or November.

