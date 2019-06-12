KY Man Leads Police on 17-Mile Chase

Kentucky State Police involved in a 17-mile chase.

According to state police, a suspicious vehicle was reported near the New Lakeside General Baptist Church in Morton’s Gap.

When a trooper responded to the report around 10 am on Tuesday, the troop spotted a Jeep matching the description in the area.

The trooper attempted to stop the Jeep, but the the driver took off.

During the 17-mile police chase, the state police were assisted by Hopkins County Sheriff’s Department and Madisonville Police Department.

Officers were able to deploy sticks that stopped the Jeep. The driver then took off, attempting to outrun officers.

The driver, Robert Keown, 45, of Madisonville was eventually arrested.

Two other people were in the car with Keown. Kali Vertigan, 28, of Hopkinsville had a bench warrant issued for her arrest. Gevin Lemons, 26, of Nortonville was charged with AI.

While searching the Jeep, officers found what they believe to be meth, cocaine, drug paraphernalia, and a handgun.

Keown is charged with 10 charges related to evading police and possession of drug.

Comments

comments