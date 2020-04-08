KY Coronavirus Update: New Cases in Daviess, Henderson, McLean, Ohio, Webster Counties

On Wednesday, April 8, the Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) reported 14 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 within their district.

Of the newly confirmed cases, eight are in Daviess County, one is in Henderson County, one is in McLean County, one is in Ohio County, and three are in Webster County.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the GRDHD district is now 115.

As of April 8, the Total Reported Cases in the GRDHD District by County Are:

Additional Demographic Information:

