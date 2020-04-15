KY Coronavirus: Henderson, McLean, Daviess Counties See New Positive Cases

The Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) on Wednesday, April 15, reported five new confirmed cases of COVID-19 within their district.

Of those five newly confirmed cases, 2 are in Daviess County, 2 are in Henderson County, and 1 is in McLean County.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the GRDHD district is now 148.

Nine people in the GRDHD district are currently hospitalized. Of the 148 confirmed cases in the district, 30 (20%) have required hospitalization.

The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 75 (51%).

As of 9:00 AM April 15, Total Reported Cases in Green River District by County Are:

Additional Demographic Information:

